Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 2.9%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.05. 11,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 868,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

