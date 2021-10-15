QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,542 shares.The stock last traded at $87.49 and had previously closed at $87.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 323.89 and a beta of 1.52.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADB. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth $345,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

