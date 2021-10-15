Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 12,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 814,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $674.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,791 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fossil Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,882 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

