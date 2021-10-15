Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 3.7%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.34 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 21,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,438,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $205,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

