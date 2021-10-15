Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 146,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,722,580 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $11.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,390 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 625,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

