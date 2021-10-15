Gabelli Funds LLC Has $82.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $82,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,277,000 after buying an additional 764,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after buying an additional 455,977 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

