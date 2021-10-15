Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,739,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. The AES comprises approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of The AES worth $97,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 61,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.