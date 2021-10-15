AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of AMETEK worth $172,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,898 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AMETEK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 540,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after acquiring an additional 201,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE AME traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,039. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

