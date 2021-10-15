Financial Partners Group Inc Has $472,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,179,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.