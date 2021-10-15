Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.99 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

APD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.39. 11,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.