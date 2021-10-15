Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 600,130 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. 41,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,250,046. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

