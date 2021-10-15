Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $581,907.89

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $581,907.89 and approximately $357,407.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00025933 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000964 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 168.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000100 BTC.

