-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,971. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.26.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

