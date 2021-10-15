Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 1,478 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.42. 855,737 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.