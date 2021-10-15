Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.89. 1,325,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,778,035. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

