Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Mistras Group worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE MG remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. 409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.