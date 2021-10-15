Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWMN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BWMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.