Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp decreased its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Inseego were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

INSG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 10,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,716. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $654.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.