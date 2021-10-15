Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications makes up 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMTL. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CMTL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,707. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $640.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

