Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 635,719 Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 635,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000. Whole Earth Brands comprises 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.80. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.29. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

