Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.70. 934,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,147,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

