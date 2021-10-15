Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.50% of Capital Bancorp worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBNK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $336.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $25.24.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

