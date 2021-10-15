Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,924 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH remained flat at $$15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 431,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

