Towercrest Capital Management Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 3.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.58% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,026. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

