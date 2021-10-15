Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 700 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

