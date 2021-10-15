Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $275.00 and last traded at $273.11. 245,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,390,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.21.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

