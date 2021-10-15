Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JWEL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Jowell Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

