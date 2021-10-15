Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Drops By 64.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IMTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,137. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

In other Integrated Media Technology news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

