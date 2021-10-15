Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.98. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,611 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

