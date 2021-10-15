Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.98. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
