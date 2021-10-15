Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.59. 37,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,886,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $629.65 million, a P/E ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 4.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

