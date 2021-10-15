Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.16.

Shares of AC traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.21. 1,763,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

