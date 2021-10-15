CIBC Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.82.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,342. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.