CIBC Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$17.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.31.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,385. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.06.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

