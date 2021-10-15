Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perfom” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.99.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The stock has a market cap of C$29.44 billion and a PE ratio of 331.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.77. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

