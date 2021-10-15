SingularityNET Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $340.62 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00208265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00093651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

