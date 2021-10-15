Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $551.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

