Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,862 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $43,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $206,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $108,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

