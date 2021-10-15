Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.57% of Trinity Place worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Place by 80.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 284,916 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Place during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Place during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Trinity Place by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trinity Place by 92.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

TPHS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 12,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 1,422.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.