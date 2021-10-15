Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Hudson Capital stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.37. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,730. Hudson Capital has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.28% of Hudson Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.