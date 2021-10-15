PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 1,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

