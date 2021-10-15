Family Management Corp Buys 11,441 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Family Management Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.43. 15,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,807. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.21 and a 200 day moving average of $286.44.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.