Family Management Corp Buys 3,128 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Family Management Corp raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,067. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

