Family Management Corp Acquires 5,318 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Family Management Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

INVH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,154. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

