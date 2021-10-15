Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.98. 483,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,694,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 154.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

