Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 2.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.98. 483,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,694,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

