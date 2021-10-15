Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.27. 539,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,384. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

