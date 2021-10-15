Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 166,400 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.17. 6,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,579. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average of $128.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.