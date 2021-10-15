SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPX FLOW worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

