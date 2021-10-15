Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

BDX stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

