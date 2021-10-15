Destination Wealth Management Sells 33,395 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,395 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $27,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.40. 36,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

